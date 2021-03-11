More moisture is on the way to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND had rain and snow visit yesterday with snow reports ranging from 3 to 7 inches in southwest South Dakota to northeast South Dakota. Even a rumble of thunder was heard during the morning hours in southeast KELOLAND. If you did not receive as much as you would have liked, there’s more on the way.

But you’ll have to wait until the second half of the weekend and into next week. This is when a storm system will roll in from the southwest, bringing with it plenty of moisture.

This system will have a connection with the Gulf of Mexico moisture, so expect high amounts of precipitation with 1 to 4 inches of water being common in the central plains. We’ll watch this closely and see how these numbers change in KELOLAND as the system gets closer.

Cold air will combine with the moisture to give hefty amounts of snow too. Early indications are pointing at feet of snow from Colorado to Wyoming where winter storm watches are already in effect.

Of course, things still need to be worked out as to who gets what here in KELOAND, but it does look like a typical March system will be marching toward us later this weekend.