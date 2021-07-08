More moisture, cooler temps make their way to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We may be just one week into July, but we’re already trending in a more positive direction as we head into week 2.

It took us over a week-and-a-half to see our first measurable rainfall in Sioux Falls last month, and we’d end up only getting two days of rain in the first three weeks of June. As of Wednesday, we’ve already seen three days of measurable rain in July with more chances on the way.

The large and dominating mid-level ridge that sat over the central United States has loosened its grip over much of the region and migrated westward, setting up a more active and favorable pattern for rainfall for much of the region.

While we do have to monitor the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms through the end of the work week, we need to get our rainfall in any way that we can.

The added bonus to all of this has been a reduction in the heat we’ve been dealing with…especially East River, where cloud cover has been more stubborn and kept temperatures in the 70s by day.