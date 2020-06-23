More heavy rain on the way later this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seems like a lot of the rain has been hit and miss lately, with southern KELOLAND getting the most hits.

Depending on where you’re at, we’ve had locally heavy downpours since Thursday. For some of us, we’ve seen too much rain with amounts over four inches. While we’ll get a break for Tuesday and Wednesday, more heavy rain is on the way late this week.

Just when you though we were done with the wind, it will be back late this week as strong south winds will help bring moisture back to KELOLAND. We’ll interact with the higher moisture with developing storms. Some of which will contain periods of heavy rain.

In a month that started hot and dry for many in KELOLAND, we’re seeing the tide turn and we’re returning to the wet weather we’ve had for the past two Junes. Let’s just hope it doesn’t continue to be as wet for the rest of the year.

Again, not everyone has been getting the rain. Western as well as extreme northeast South Dakota and western Minnesota have not had as much.