More heavy moisture for 2019

Weather in 2019 will go out with a bang as a major winter storm bears down on KELOLAND. Meteorologist Brian Karstens takes a closer look at how this storm compares to others this year.

We’ve seen several storms this year with heavy moisture, and the last in this series will be no different. But the winter version of these systems presents a unique set of challenges that will continue well into the new year.

First, we can clearly see on the big picture the reach of the moisture as this storm taps tropics in the eastern Pacific. We call that the pineapple connection. This is important because it allows these storms to stack moisture deep into the atmosphere. Then, as the traditional Gulf of Mexico moisture gets wrapped up into the system, there is ample support for significant amounts of rain and snow.

You’ll recall the storm in mid March dealt us a similar hand and had plenty of access to deep tropical moisture. We remember the results. This won’t be that bad, but the rain that falls over frozen ground will cause area streams to rise in the southeast. The heavy snow deposited in the north and west will add more pressure to the spring flood forecast.

We simply have no capacity to hold this water and will impact our 2020 flood forecast in the spring.