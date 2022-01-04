More cold weather is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southerly winds during the first half of the day helped southeast KELOLAND stay relatively mild when compared to the colder temperatures in northern KELOLAND, but much colder air is on the way.

That cold air will be here riding strong northwest winds. We’ll see numbers fall below zero as early as tonight, and we may stay below zero overnight for the next three days. This will just add to the couple of mornings we’ve already had with below-zero temperatures.

We’re only four mornings into the month and for many, half of those have been below zero. When you look at the average number of days with below zero lows, it ranges from 5 days in Rapid City to as many as 13 days in Aberdeen.

Here’s an interesting note… just last year, January did not have any below zero temperatures for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City.

This week may end up being what we get through the month. Quick warm-ups are followed by a blast of colder air which will be accompanied by strong winds.