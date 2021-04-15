More cold air on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the middle of April. The climate average highs are in the middle to upper 50s, but we’re obviously far from that with highs only in the 40s.

The clouds and cold stayed in KELOLAND again today, but at least we got a break from the strong winds. Get used to the cold air as there is more of it on the way. We’re even talking a possible top five day!

But, it’s a top five we probably don’t want to belong to. As you can see, there’s a chance we can be close to the top five coldest highs on Monday, April 19. For us to have the coldest high, it will have to stay in the 20s and low 30s. I don’t see that happening.

But we do have warmer temperatures for this coming weekend. In fact, some will warm to the 60s, so soak it in before the colder air returns on Monday.

We’ll wait and see what happens later next week as there is conflicting information. Some computer models want to warm us, while others show another hit of cooler air.

