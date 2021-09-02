Month of September off to a stormy start

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The month of September is picking up right where August left off, rainy. The welcome moisture is helping to replenish some of the parched soil, but more will be needed in the weeks ahead.

The first half of September should average wetter than normal across much of KELOLAND, aided by these first two systems at the start of the month.

We do see some shifts in the weather pattern next week that would send us back into familiar territory. A big heat ridge sinks into the southwest and a large trough in the Great Lakes would funnel a northwest flow of drier weather into KELOLAND. However, the end of the 10-day animation has some interesting features.

First, the heat returns to Texas as shown here by the high-pressure center in the southern plains.

Second, a series of potent storms in SW Canada again could create a battle zone again in parts of plains, resulting in more severe weather.

Don’t forget, hurricanes in September are always wild cards that either directly or indirectly impact weather patterns across the United States in the weeks ahead. Tropical weather is expected to stay busy.