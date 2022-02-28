SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They say that March comes in like a lion, but it looks like the lamb wins out at first.

We’ve been on cruise control for the last few days, with dry conditions and above average temperatures across much of KELOLAND. March can be a notoriously fickle month when it wants to be, but we should be able to kick off the new month on a mainly quiet note.

With the exception of northeastern KELOLAND, much of the region may at least be in the ballpark of some record highs with temperatures on Tuesday reaching upward of 20 to 30 degrees above average for this time of year. Not bad for the first day, right? Well, we get a glimpse of March’s more capricious nature not too long after that.

Colder air arrives to the north by midweek, with a chance for some snow showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday for portions of eastern and northeastern KELOLAND. All eyes then go to the weekend, with a complex storm system attempting to get its act together by this time next week. Keep an eye out for updates on your weekend outlook.

So while the lion may be sleeping in at first as we turn the calendar to March, it’s just a matter of time before it wakes up and makes its proverbial presence known.