SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re officially done with January, so let’s take a look back at the month that was.

Compared to last year, January at least felt like the heart of winter across KELOLAND at times. Though several spells of warmer weather came along, especially West River. We had several blasts of arctic air to attempt to balance everything out.

Whereas January 2021 had zero combined lows below zero among our four example cities, January 2022 saw 44 combined nights below zero, with Aberdeen doing this sixteen times. As a result, each city was at least below average for overnight lows. Daytime highs were a different story. With a lack of snow across much of the region, highs soared well above average several times…allowing the monthly average temperature to hover a degree or two above or below average.

I mentioned before about the lack of snow affecting temperatures. We truly were missing snow in portions of KELOLAND. Pierre, for example, tied for the sixth-lowest snow total on record at just 0.3 inches. Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Rapid City avoided the bottom ten for that category, but they also finished below average.

We’ll start February on a cold note, but warmer temperatures return by the weekend. We’ll see if the latter sets the tone or not for the month to come.