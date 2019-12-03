Month of December weather outlook

The first work week of December is looking dry and warm. While you can get used to dry skies, don’t get used to the warm air.

It was a day of snow and ice melt as temperatures warmed above freezing in KELOLAND, but these types of days may be limited.

The climate averages continue to cool in December. We go from average highs in the 30s to near 40, to average highs to the low to middle 20s in eastern KELOLAND to the middle 30s in western South Dakota. Overall, expect temperatures to be colder than average.

The jet stream will play a big role in what to expect this month. If we start to see a trough develop in the southwest, then the chance of above average snow is there, but for now that may not happen.

So as far as snow, the average snow in December ranges from over 8 inches in Sioux Falls to near 5 in Pierre. We’ll see what happens as we go through the month.

The last week of November shouldn’t tell the tale of what’s expected this December. While we will be cold, I don’t think we’ll have as much snow