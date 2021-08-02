Month of August weather outlook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — August is known for its hazy and hot weather. So it should come as no surprise the next round of heat is just around the corner and the rain chances remain too low for many.

First, you see the 30 day precipitation map actually shows plenty of green, which indicated at or above normal rainfall in spots. However, the heat wave last week evaporated much of this and only a select few locations like the Sioux Falls area picked up heavy rain over 1 inch late last week.

Temperatures will be rising once again. The next heat wave will be coming in from the Pacific Northwest and southern Canada. While this heat doesn’t look as bad as last week, it’s much easier to see 90s and even a few 100s this time of year with such widespread dry ground conditions.

The August outlook from the Climate Prediction Center is in agreement and highlights above normal temperatures for much of the northern plains and upper Midwest.

It also holds the rainfall pattern below normal through much of South and North Dakota.

We’ll be carefully following each system in the forecast as scattered rains will be around, just like July, but not enough to improve the drought for many.