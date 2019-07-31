Monsoon season is just starting

The rains in western KELOLAND will continue as monsoon season kicks in to our southwest.

High pressure to our southwest will help bring in the rain as it pinwheels around the high pressure system. Much like what we saw this morning.

Much like everything else, monsoon season is a little delayed but we are starting to see it take shape.

Rivers of air in the atmosphere help bring in moisture from the Gulf of California. The river of air also acts as a low-level jet streak to help supply lift in the atmosphere.

A lot of rain should fall well to our south over the next week and a half.

While western KELOLAND has the best chance to get this moisture, it will also move into eastern KELOLAND.

The monsoon season typically starts to fade in mid-August, but due to the late start we may see it last for much of the month.

This will just add to the record amounts of rain we’ve seen as some in KELOLAND continue in their top five wettest years.

This pattern will most likely continue through much of August. We’ll have a closer look into what to expect for next month later this week.