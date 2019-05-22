Moisture totals after latest storm in KELOLAND

May is typically a wet month and we are finding no shortage of rain and snow so far. This latest storm brought the heaviest impacts to western KELOLAND.

As of Tuesday morning, Rapid City had one of the heavier totals at 2.50" and you can clearly see some of that moisture has been snow in Black Hills.

Amounts of 1-2 inches have been very common in southwestern SD where flood warnings have been issued due to the runoff into creeks and streams. East River numbers are lower, but Sioux Falls still picked up near 1.2" of rain. Mitchell and Yankton have stayed under .75", a small victory in this excessively wet pattern.

We are not out of the woods for more moisture. This map shows last night's rainfall combined with current projections of additional showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night into early Friday. However, a second model shows less rain in KELOLAND, so we'll keep a close eye on the trends ahead.

We think amounts will be lower with the next storm overall, but thunderstorm clusters could easily add another inch of rain to already full rain gauges.