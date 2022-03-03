SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Moisture is on the way for KELOLAND this weekend.

Now that we’re in March, moisture will become more and more important for those dealing with drought.

While light snow showers fell overnight into the morning, things remained light and it wasn’t enough to put a dent in the dry conditions in KELOLAND. But more substantial moisture is on the way.

Here’s a look at the precipitation amounts through Sunday. The heaviest is expected in southwest South Dakota, and that’s where we expect the heaviest snow to fall.

Amounts taper off as you move north and east. Some amounts may end up heavier in southeast KELOLAND if thunderstorms develop.

Speaking of storms, Iowa has a good chance of strong to severe storms which in turn can rob moisture from us in KELOLAND. So some of the amounts for us may not be as heavy.

Of course, the snow that comes along with it will create problems for ranchers going through calving season.

And we all know the problem that ice can bring as ice is also possible in eastern KELOLAND on Saturday.

And temperatures will be much cooler this weekend. And it looks like the below-average temperatures will continue next week and NEXT weekend.