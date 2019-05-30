Moisture recap across KELOLAND

We are about to exit one of the wettest patterns in memory for so many in KELOLAND. As we look at the impacts across KELOLAND, it's very clear the clashing of the air masses has created some big problems.

First, take a look at the temperature trends the past 30 days. Western South Dakota is the center point of the cold, 8 degrees below normal. Meanwhile, heat across the southeast has lead to active zone of storm tracks in the middle where warm and cold air collide.

The water issues are many. Surface moisture is extremely high.

The next map shows the "root zone" moisture. It comes as no surprise that map too is showing dark blue in many areas of KELOLAND, again in the 99th highest percentile.

Go down even more into the ground water zone, there are long-term differences across KELOLAND. The central isn't as wet, but everyone east of the James Valley is soaked to the core.

We finally see much better news in the 7 day forecast as warmer weather takes over and rain chances become more scattered in nature.