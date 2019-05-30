Weather

Moisture recap across KELOLAND

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:41 PM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 10:41 PM CDT

We are about to exit one of the wettest patterns in memory for so many in KELOLAND.  As we look at the impacts across KELOLAND, it's very clear the clashing of the air masses has created some big problems.

First, take a look at the temperature trends the past 30 days.  Western South Dakota is the center point of the cold, 8 degrees below normal.  Meanwhile, heat across the southeast has lead to active zone of storm tracks in the middle where warm and cold air collide.

The water issues are many.  Surface moisture is extremely high.  

The next map shows the "root zone" moisture.  It comes as no surprise that map too is showing dark blue in many areas of KELOLAND, again in the 99th highest percentile.

Go down even more into the ground water zone, there are long-term differences across KELOLAND. The central isn't as wet, but everyone east of the James Valley is soaked to the core.

We finally see much better news in the 7 day forecast as warmer weather takes over and rain chances become more scattered in nature.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates