SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know how dry we are in KELOLAND, but a lot of moisture may soon make its way into our area.

We have a major winter storm heading to KELOLAND to start the new work week. We are still watching as this system develops.

The latest drought monitor shows all of South Dakota is in some form of drought, from abnormally dry to extreme drought.

The deeper the red, the worse the drought. KELOLAND receives most of our moisture out of the Gulf of Mexico. The path has not been open this year.

The storm system next week is pulling a lot of moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. Several of the model runs have significant snowfall coming out of this system as it rolls through the plains.

Not only do we have to watch for heavy snow, but there will be areas of rain and freezing rain.

Stay up to date on the latest forecasts on-air, online, and with our Storm Tracker app.

