Moisture chances remain low in KELOLAND, not helping long-term drought conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- We're getting to the crossroads of getting out of the cold snowy months and entering the warmer rainy months. But precipitation, may be hard to come by.

Temperatures warmed again Wednesday and it led to more snow and ice melt in eastern KELOLAND. With the frost line remaining deep, a lot of this hasn't been able to soak into the ground. Moisture will play more and more of an important factor as we go forward.

It's no secret that the southwestern United States has been dry. This is an area that will be monitored. What typically happens is, once this takes hold in the fall and winter month, it usually expands to the east. Along with the dry conditions, temperatures will easily be above average.

So, what you see going away you might actually want back as we go into the spring months. I'm not saying we need heavy snow, but any rain or snow will be beneficial.

In the meantime, mostly dry conditions and above average temperatures will remain for awhile. And I think we'll start to green up before you know it.