SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Regardless of what season we’re in, the impacts of a long-term drought never completely go away.
With the recent warm-up we’ve experienced east river, we’ve been able to get in on a beneficial amount of melting snow to help gradually saturate the ground. In the moment, that’s great. In the long run, however, we need a lot more help.
Taking a look at the drought status at the beginning of December, also known as the start of meteorological winter, the split along the Missouri River shows nearly identical drought conditions both east and west. The most recent report, however, changes this. While we’ve seen marginal improvement at best East River, severe drought conditions have spread to cover nearly the entirety of our West River region and even jump over the river in north-central South Dakota.
Sioux Falls and Aberdeen have been near or just below average for snow. Rapid City got off to a fast start on snow this season with a 12″ total in October, but it’s struggled to see appreciable snow since the start of December. Pierre has been lacking in the snow department all season.
Unfortunately, we have little in the way of help in the extended outlook. Beyond a rain and snow chance this weekend, moisture chances remain few and far-between over the next seven to ten days.
Moisture chances remain low in KELOLAND, not helping long-term drought conditions
