SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our dry spell across much of South Dakota will continue for a while.

The need for any kind of moisture, rain, snow, or otherwise, continues to grow across the region. Unfortunately, our waiting game will continue.

The weather pattern over the last several weeks has not been kind to us. System after system has either missed us to the north or to the south, and anything that has been able to come our way has either been lacking in moisture or has only helped a small portion of the region.

Rain and even some snow showers were at least able to take hold in eastern KELOLAND Tuesday morning. We had a pretty sharp cut-off on radar along the I-29 corridor. In fact, we even saw this divide in Sioux Falls. The west side saw lower rain totals compared to the east before radar began to fill in over the course of the morning.

Areas along and east of I-29 will continue to have the best chance to see rain and snow, the latter being more likely as temperatures fall overnight.

Once low pressure departs by Wednesday that’s just about it for a while.

The 10-day outlook on both the European and American models does not paint a very optimistic picture, with moisture totals on the low to near non-existent side of the scale along and west of I-29.

All of this dry weather, along with the return of strong winds and above average temperatures, will contribute to an increase in fire weather concerns across much of the region.