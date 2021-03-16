Moisture a welcome sight for KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southern KELOLAND received much needed moisture over the past week, here’s look at where we stand so far for the month.

With the recent snow storm; heavy, wet snow covers much of southern and eastern KELOLAND. Even before the snow started, periods of rain moved into southeast KELOLAND. This has helped move the needle on the moisture content.

This map shows how much moisture has fallen so far this month. It seems the southern half of KELOLAND is around an inch to an inch and a half, while northern KELOLAND ranges anywhere from just two-hundredths in Mobridge to eight tenths in Watertown.

Many in southern KELOLAND are already at 75% or more of the total precipitation for the month of March. Mobridge and north central South Dakota can use a little more help.

If you want more, there’s more moisture on the way. Next week is featuring another shot at two storm systems to move through our area.