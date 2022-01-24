Models show chance for significant snow in February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’ve had light snow here and there throughout the weekend, there’s a chance for more significant snow as we start February.

Is it too soon to talk about what’s expected in February? Maybe so, but there was something back in November that may have given us clues as to what to expect. In fact, I saved the graphic from early November.

As I told you, it’s an old graphic, so let’s cross out ‘yesterday’. But counting out from that thick fog in southeast KELOLAND on November 4th, means snow on February 2nd, Groundhog Day.

We’ll see if it materializes, but computer models are already trying to show a chance for snow in the northern plains during that time.

Over the years, I’ve had people tell me they swear by the 90-day fog folklore. Funny thing is, some go 90 days and some go 100 days. We’ll see how this one pans out.

While we’ll follow the folklore for snow on Groundhog Day, we’ll see if we follow the groundhog for the rest of the winter.