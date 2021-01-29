SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warm weather we had in January is about to come to a screeching halt as we go through the first week of February.
Even with cloudy skies, temperatures were once again above average for much of KELOLAND. In fact, Sioux Falls will finish with three-quarters of the days this month being above average. While we started January with 21 straight days of above average, it won’t be that way for February as much colder air will arrive during the first week of the month. And it looks like the cold air will stick around.
This happens in a month when average highs go up about 5 to 10 degrees across KELOLAND. From the middle to upper 20s to start the month to the low to middle 30s to end the month.
As the cold air stays in place, we’ll have better chances for snow. The month averages 6 to 8 inches of snow with the highest amounts in eastern KELOLAND. This may be our fist back to back months with above average precipitation in a little more than a year when December 2019 and January 2020 both ended above average.
Bottom line is, it looks like winter will make its appearance in KELOLAND for February. The last month of meteorological winter.
Mild winter to come to an end as we move into February
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The warm weather we had in January is about to come to a screeching halt as we go through the first week of February.