Mild winter to come to an end as we move into February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The mild weather we've enjoyed during much of January has also delieverd above normal moisture to much of KELOLAND.

Drought conditions are frozen in place across KELOLAND, literally, as winter moisture this time of year doesn't usually yield any big changes. However, an uptick in recent storm patterns may signal clues about the last half of winter.

The past 30 days have been very wet compared to normal in the Sioux Falls area, with nearly triple the normal amount. Of course, January is typically a dry and colder month and frozen ground doesn't soak up much of the precipitation.

But it is important to see the emergence of a wetter pattern into the central and southern plains. The idea of a wetter second half of winter is very much on the table.

Take a look at the 10 day moisture trend on the European model. Large areas of the United States are looking wet and for some, snowy. A trough in the jet stream across the southwest could easily interact with the coldest air of the winter between now and Valentine's Day.