Mild weather may come close to setting records in parts of KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather forecast is on easy street the next few days as we watch temperatures soar some 20 degrees or more above normal. While that comes as good news for many, there are few items to remember in this mild pattern.

Fire danger is quite high for this time of the year and recent fires in the Mission area this weekend prove that. We see no moisture in the short term forecast, so highs in the 50s and 60s will result in fire weather concerns.

Those same temperatures will threaten record highs for this time of the year in some spots. Record highs for Tuesday are 60 for Sioux Falls, 57 in both Watertown and Aberdeen, 62 in Pierre, and 66 in Rapid City. Our forecast may hit those marks in parts of western South Dakota.

On Wednesday, the records may be a bit more out of reach, with the numbers needed in the 60s and even 70 in Pierre and Rapid City. Still, it’s unseasonably mild and quite a pattern to start December.

We still anticipate cooler weather and perhaps some snow chances by the end of the week.

