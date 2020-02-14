Mid-February is no stranger to extreme cold temperatures

Morning lows in KELOLAND were well below zero for most of the area and some folks didn’t even make it above zero Thursday! But to have temperatures this cold, this late in the winter season got me wondering how often we see temps like this in mid-February.

So I went digging around in the record books to see just how often lows colder than 10 below and highs below 5 happen in mid-February.

For starters the coldest air like this mainly affects central and east KELOLAND. Rapid City sees temperatures like this around 1 to 2% of the time. But I was actually surprised to see how often eastern and northeastern KELOLAND sees temps like this in the middle of February.

For Aberdeen, it happens about 20% of the time which surprised me to see it that high. But Sioux Falls and Pierre has lows like this 7% and 11% of the time respectively.

But afternoon highs colder than 5 degrees is pretty rare for February 13.

Aberdeen sees highs this cold around 7% of the time while Sioux Falls and Pierre sees highs this cold 3% and 5% of the time respectively.

So hopefully this makes the cold a little easier to deal with, knowing that it doesn’t happen all that much. Also, it will only last a day with much warm 30s and 40s expected this weekend.