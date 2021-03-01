Meteorological winter is behind us

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — February got off to a seasonable start before plunging into the freezer for the better part of two weeks. Here’s how it stacked up across KELOLAND.

Overall, Sioux Falls recorded its 17th coldest February on record, which included a record cold Valentine’s Day with a record low the next night. Though Aberdeen was the coldest of our four cities on average, they had a higher bar to clear to crack the top 25. Pierre tied for 22nd coldest on record, while Rapid City finished with its third coldest February on record…bested only by 2019 and 2018 respectively.

The end of February also marked the end of meteorological winter. Overall, this three-month stretch was pretty kind to us…especially when you look at the thermometer.

In this case, we’re taking the average 24-hour temperature for December, January, and February and finding the average temperature over this span. Even with how cold February was, we ended the meteorological season above average in Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, and Pierre. Interestingly enough, Rapid City actually overcame its warm start and ended the season below average.

Though March is getting off to a chilly start, especially East River, we won’t have to deal with this for very long. Warmer than average weather takes over by Tuesday.