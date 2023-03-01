SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It is the first day of meteorological spring in the northern hemisphere. We are doing it about right in KELOLAND, with snow falling in northern South Dakota and sun and melting snow in southern areas.

Meteorological spring runs from March 1st to May 31st. Meteorological seasons are determined mostly by temperatures. Summer is the three warmest months and winter is the three coldest months. Spring and fall land between.

This is different from the astronomical seasons. Astronomical seasons are based off the solstices and equinoxes. So this year, astronomical spring starts on March 21st.

The seasons are also defined differently in some regions. In the southern hemisphere the seasons are the opposite compared to the northern hemisphere. Some countries define their seasons differently as well. In Ireland, they use the Irish calendar, based off cultural festivals. In Sweden, the first day of spring comes when the average temperature is above zero degrees Celsius for seven consecutive days.

We know spring brings warmer temperatures, but spring can also bring heavy snow into our area.