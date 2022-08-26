SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re ready for summer to come to a close, there’s a way you can get to that a little early.

August ends in less than one week, which means fall is right around the corner…in one regard, at least.

If you’re like me, you look forward to fall — when the leaves turn and those crisp mornings become more frequent.

In one regard, we still have a month to go until fall officially begins. With that said, there’s another form of fall that starts sooner if you’re getting a bit impatient: Meteorological fall.

There are some notable difference between meteorological seasons and astronomical seasons, the latter is what we follow on the calendar.

Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the sun and rotation of the earth. Since there’s technically 365.25 days in a year, we have the leap year to compensate for this. As a result, the start date for our astronomical seasons will vary on a year-by-year basis.

Meteorological seasons, however, are a bit more cut-and-dry. They’re divided into four groups of three months for easier record keeping. For example, meteorological winter is December, January, and February — our three coldest months on average. Meteorological summer features June, July, and August — our three hottest months on average.

So, if you fill in the blanks in between those two examples, that means we’re inching ever closer to the start of meteorological fall — which is September 1st.

Regardless of what definition you use for the fall season, we won’t be seeing much in the way of fall-like temperatures through Labor Day weekend, as summer will remain decently stubborn