Memorial Day forecast

It seems like Memorial Day is always cool and rainy. Well, I looked back and did some checking on what’s been going on with the holiday.

It was another cloudy day in eastern KELOLAND with periods of light rain. While more substantial rain should hold off until the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Keep in mind, it will rain during the holiday weekend, but Memorial Day itself is looking dry.

I did some quick checking of the numbers, only going back to 2010. During that time, Sioux Falls had measurable rain six times over that ten year period. The heaviest fell in 2013 with an inch. The coldest Memorial Day over the past ten years was just last year at 62 with the warmest being in 2018 at 89 degrees.

The climate average for this Memorial Day is 72 degrees. With the going forecast, we’ll be right around that number with dry skies.

As Memorial Day is the unofficial kick-off to summer, we’ll warm slightly going through midweek before cooler weather and more active weather returns for next weekend.