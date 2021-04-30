May will start hot but temps will cool quickly

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re expected near record warmth for the first of May as highs will reach the lower 90s in southeast KELOLAND, but it won’t be suddenly summer.

Cooler air will quickly return on Sunday with some much needed scattered showers. The showers will remain light with many locations receiving less than a tenth of an inch.

The cooling trend will continue next week as highs retreat to the 50s and 60s, along with the cooler air we’ll continue to watch the chances for light showers.

It will remain cool or even COLD for Mother’s Day weekend. Even a chance for snow in parts of KELOLAND during the second week of the month.

So pay attention to the forecast if you plan on starting the garden or any outdoor plants, as frost is looking likely during the first two weeks of the month.

So, it may end up being much like April. A warm start to the month, cool middle, and warm end of the month. We’ll see what happens for rain amounts, but I’m NOT overly excited about above average precipitation.