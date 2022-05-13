SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are saying the storm is one for the record books.

Significant wind gusts marched through eastern KELOLAND Thursday evening causing widespread damage.

We’ve had numerous reports of wind damage in eastern KELOLAND. From downed trees and power lines to damage to buildings. The severe winds took their toll on KELOLAND. In fact, it was one of the more significant days in history across the country.

The Storm Prediction Center has the 59 preliminary high wind reports of 75 mph and more. The SPC described it as “the day with the 2nd most preliminary hurricane-force wind gusts since at least 2004.”

It’s in between the record reports from this past December’s derecho through the plains, including the state of Iowa AND the Iowa derecho from August of 2020.

The damage was widespread through eastern KELOLAND, and it’s a storm that many will remember for quite some time.

Much quieter weather is expected for the weekend as temperatures will reach the 70s for many in KELOLAND.