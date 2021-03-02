March weather forecast

Here we are in March and it’s time to warm up and turn things green. Here’s a look at what to expect this month.

After the severe cold outbreak in February, we could use some warm weather in KELOLAND. That warm weather started today and will continue into next week, but don’t let your guard down as colder air will soon return.

Along with the colder air we’ll watch for some much-needed moisture. Rain, even thunderstorms, along with snow will be possible as the heat breaks next week. It all depends on the storm track as to who gets what, but by the end of next week, it will definitely be different.

I think this month will be flipped. Meaning, the temperatures during the second half of the month may end up cooler than the first half of the month. With that in mind, the chances for precipitation are looking better. I expect a wetter second half as compared to the first half. Something that is well needed in KELOLAND.

March is known for big weather swings, and I don’t think this one will be an exception.