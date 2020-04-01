March temps trended above average

Weather

by: Adam Rutt

Posted: / Updated:

March is an infamously tricky month in the world of weather that can throw just about anything our way.

With winter coming to a close and spring getting underway, March is a month of transition. That transition, however, isn’t always smooth with equal chances for wintry weather and spring-like conditions on any given day. This time, however, March went fairly easy on us.

From a temperature perspective, March trended above average across the board, including setting a new record high on the 8th in Sioux Falls. While we ended up 5 degrees above average for highs, it’s far from the warmest March on record. That goes to 1910, with an average high of nearly 65. Lows were also about 5 degrees above average, good for 15th warmest on record.

Thankfully, we weren’t too far above average in terms of liquid precipitation. Of the 2 inches we saw this month, half of it fell on one day: The 28th. Snow was the only thing that trended below average this month…falling 2 inches short of our long-term average.
April can be just as wily at times, and the first few days of the upcoming month will prove that with rain, snow, and a cool-down in the forecast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss