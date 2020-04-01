March temps trended above average

In Sioux Falls, March goes from an average high on the first of 36 degrees, to and an average high of 51 on the 31st.

The average highs in April go from 51 on the first to 65 on the last of the month.

While the temperatures go the other way at the end of the workweek, we're looking at temperatures to rebound for the weekend and early next week.

In fact, some models are indicating highs will try to get to the 70s during the first full week of April.