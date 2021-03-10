March temps to swing between extremes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March can be a rather fickle month, especially when you look at the thermometer.

Though our average temperature runs from the mid 30s at the start of March to the low 50s at month’s end, March can be anything but average more often than not. Some of our biggest temperature spreads can be found in this month, with extreme cold and warmth on the table at any given day.

With our recent stretch, let’s look at the latter.

Our first instance of 80-degree weather can occur as early as March 2nd in portions of KELOLAND, which is what we see when we look at Winner and Pierre. Much of the rest of KELOLAND is next in line, ranging from the 7th to the 12t — right around this time of year. Northeastern KELOLAND typically brings up the rear, though, with locations such as Redfield seeing their earliest 80 on the last day of March.

If you really want to get extreme, there is a part of KELOLAND that has seen 90-degree weather in March. That would be Winner, whose earliest run into the 90s was on March 22, 1910.

There’s a reason why the term March Madness can be used for things other than basketball, and this week is a prime example of why it’s a perfect fit for weather.