March starts next week, but we can’t wave goodbye to cold temperatures

This is a week to hit the pause or reset button and enjoy the warmer temperatures. But, let’s not let our guard down.

We’re not the only one’s warming. We’re also watching for warming in the highest layers of the atmosphere.

It’s called stratospheric warming. That’s when the temperatures at the highest layer of the atmosphere warm. Well, guess what? That warmth displaces the cold and that cold comes pouring into the upper plains, including us in KELOLAND.

The bitter cold we went through last week was a result of the stratospheric warming from January.

This time around, forecast models are pointing to stratospheric warming in March. This means, in a month’s time we could see well below average temperatures in April.

But keep in mind, average highs in April are in the 50s with average lows in the 30s.

If the models hold true, keep in mind too, that the record lows in April are in the single digits and teens. Still, much warmer than last week.