March is a month that historically brings big changes to KELOLAND

The last few weekends have been warm and spring-like. Looking ahead to the weekend, we are seeing more of the same. And looking even further into March, historically speaking, we can expect big changes to our weather.

Throughout the winter months, Sioux Falls on any given day has about a 20-40% chance of having two or more inches of snow on the ground. This is from December 1 to March 1.

But March is when these numbers drop to less than 10%. And the odds of seeing no snow on the ground jump from just under 30% on March 1st to over 80% at the end of the month!

But remember, we are still far enough north that hits of snow and snowstorms are still likely in March but the odds of the snow lasting very long are low.

It’s hard for snow to stick around when average highs around the area are in the upper 40s to low 50s at the end of the month.