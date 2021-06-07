SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures will remain hot as we go through much of the work week, but let’s not forget what we just went through over the weekend.

Much of the weekend was like today. Sunny and hot. So much so, that many in KELOLAND had tied or set records Friday through Sunday. Here’s just a sampling of who did so.

Friday’s records consisted of 101 degrees in Mobridge and 100 in Pierre. Sioux Falls came close to 100 with 99, which set a record.

Saturday saw more records fall. That’s when Sioux Falls hit one hundred for the first time since 2012. Aberdeen and Pierre both came in with highs of 104.

While Sunday was not as hot in many locations, Marshall hit 102 and Worthington hit 96.

We’ll watch the record books this week too as 90 to 100 degree weather will continue.

Many will remain hot and dry through the week. Hopefully, we’ll get that rain chance going in eastern South Dakota Thursday night into Friday morning.

