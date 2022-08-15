SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southern KELOLAND woke up to rain on Monday morning, something that’s been missing for much of the summer.

This is what it looked like on our Parker LiveCam this morning as steady showers fell on parched ground. The rain is much needed after very dry conditions over the past several weeks.

This graphic shows the departure from average over the past 60 days. Notice amounts below average get as much as 2 to 3 inches or more below in south central and southeast KELOLAND. Many of these areas woke up to rain this morning.

Areas along and south of Interstate 90 in south central and southeast South Dakota had amounts average from a half to a full inch or more of rain. While it sounds good, and believe me it is good, it will take a lot more to put a dent in the drought monitor.

If you missed the rain or did not get as much as you wanted, there’s more on the way later in the week. Stay tuned.