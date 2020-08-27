Many in eastern KELOLAND have been looking for rain

There is relief on the way to our hot temperatures and our dry conditions in eastern KELOLAND.

We’ll continue to monitor rain chances as storms develop in central and western KELOLAND this afternoon and evening. It seems the hard part has been getting rain to hold together as it moves east. Well, some models are responding to the chance better than others.

Here’s a series of forecast models and cities in eastern KELOLAND. Starting with Sioux Falls, it seems our in-house Baron model is showing the highest rainfall at an inch, the others are far less.

Aberdeen is a little more uniform with amounts generally less than an inch.

Watertown is about the same, but the European model is showing nearly an inch in Brookings while the others are lagging behind.

So, this shows that not all models are the same as they have different biases. It’s our job in the Storm Center to sort out those biases and make the best forecast possible. But it does look like we have one of our better chances for rain tonight in eastern KELOLAND in quite some time.

If you miss the rain tonight and tomorrow morning, there’s another round of rain Sunday night into Monday.