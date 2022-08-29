SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The forecast as we go into the Labor Day weekend is for mostly dry skies and warm temperatures. So, those that have been looking for rain will have to wait until sometime next month.

A cold front brought severe weather to our east yesterday and we’re feeling the cooler and drier air for us in KELOLAND today. While we’ll warm above average through the week, rain will continue to be looked for.

Here’s where we stand for the year when it comes to rain totals so far.

Many locations are below average. Yankton is close to 9 inches below average, Winner is close to 7 inches below, and Mitchell is about 5 and a half inches below.

But heavy downpours this summer have Pierre at over two inches above and Aberdeen is close to two and a half inches above.

While some have had some timely rains to help the crop, others have not. If you’re in the “have not” category, that trend will continue this week.

Wait a minute, we’re going into a holiday weekend so shouldn’t the weather be cool and rainy? Well, that doesn’t look to be the case this time around.