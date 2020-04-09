Majority of KELOLAND has been generally dry through the first week of April

Cooler weather later this week may get you a little nervous as to what to expect, because of what happened two years ago. That shouldn't be the case.

Monday and Tuesday's heat will soon be replaced by much cooler air. Unfortunately, that cooler air will last for a while.

Here's the setup. As much cooler air comes in from the north it will not only blanket KELOLAND for the next several days, but for much of the central and southern United States.

At least with the cool air in place, moisture will be limited due to the west to the northwest pattern we'll have locked in the upper plains.

We shouldn't be worried about what happened two years ago when Sioux Falls got crushed with almost three feet of snow for the month of April.

We're already much different as the first week of 2018 had an average high of 35 in Sioux Falls.