SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A major storm system is expected to move through KELOLAND this weekend. This system will have to be remembered as we head into the winter months.

Our summer weather will soon be replaced by cool and wet conditions this weekend. The looks of this latest storm for this weekend will be remembered as we head into the cooler months ahead.

That’s because it’s about pattern recognition for the late fall and into winter. In some years, we’re able to see patterns develop that tend to repeat themselves going into the first half of the snow season.

The original thinking was a four-week pattern that went back to the beginning of August. It was then that we would have well above average temperatures followed by widespread rain. The same thing happened in early September, and I was thinking it would happen around the beginning of October.

While our storm system this weekend is about a week early, I’m still thinking we’ll get another burst of warm air around October 1, followed by rain and cooler air. I wouldn’t be surprised if the October cool-down throws us into more typical fall weather.

So, while this slow-moving low-pressure system will be monitored closely for our weather THIS weekend. We’ll see when it comes around again in the late fall. By then, we’ll probably be talking snow with it.