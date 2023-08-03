SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Showers and storms will slowly move west to east across KELOLAND this weekend. Expect areas of locally heavy downpours.

While western South Dakota has been getting their rain, it’s been a different story in eastern KELOLAND and the drought monitor reflects that. As you can see, we continue with severe drought for much of eastern South Dakota.

So, the slow-moving storm system across KELOLAND is welcome as this is the best chance in a long time with the possibility of getting widespread rain amounts over an inch in eastern KELOLAND.

But the dry conditions in place in eastern KELOLAND may play a role in how much rain we get. This is a look at the 30 day precipitation as compared to normal. Notice the very dry conditions in the east. Areas of Minnesota are less than half their usual over the past month.

With dry air above, rain will have a hard time starting. So, the slow-moving system should help overcome that dry air in place and we’ll get the beneficial rain to the ground. But you may have to be patient, as the rain may end up falling later in the day Saturday and Saturday night.