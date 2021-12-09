Looking back on past storms ahead of Friday’s snow fall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tomorrow will usher in the first dose of heavy snow to parts of southeastern KELOLAND.

Just like no two snowflakes are exactly the same, so it is with snowstorms. Through the years, I can recall similarities between storms and learning from each one. This story focuses on November 20th, 2015. You might not remember the date, but I bet if you were in Sioux Falls or just south, you’ll recall that day.





This is what Scot Mundt observed from our studios that morning. A steady, heavy, but fluffy snow during the course the day. How much did we get? Over a foot on the south side of town, but about 18 inches near Canton that day. See why I remember that?



That storm jogged my memory this week because it featured a narrow but intense east to west band of snow that fell during daylight hours across southern KELOLAND. Sounds a little like our forecast. Actually, this type of snowstorm is quite common here, but I’m always sensitive to how these particular situations can be fickle.

The novelty in that snow was the lack of wind and extremely efficient production of snow from the clouds that day. Everything aligned just perfectly and snow rates of 3 inches per hour occurred. The snow was light and fluffy like Styrofoam. Food for thought for a forecast prognosticator.

I’m not saying that’s exactly how this storm will turn out, but it all is interesting to remember. Weather history gives a good perspective to think about what can happen in light of what will likely happen when making a forecast.