Looking back at July’s weather in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — July is just about in the books as August starts tomorrow. Meteorologist Adam Rutt takes a look at the month that was.

The heart of summer is just about behind us, so let’s look at what we’ve seen over the last 31 days.

July has been a month of two main headlines: A lack of rain for areas that need it and incredible humidity for eastern KELOLAND. While eastern parts of KELOLAND didn’t see much in the way of long-standing or intense heat, the humidity more than made up for it, as heat indices exceeded 100 degrees several times.

Of the following four cities, only Sioux Falls was able to avoid having a single heat wave all month, though there were a few close calls. With that said, Sioux Falls’ average high temperature was still nearly three-and-a-half degrees above average. Aberdeen had two heat waves, each lasting three days, and was the furthest above average for highs at exactly 4 degrees. Pierre and Rapid City both hit the century mark least once, with Pierre reaching that plateau twice… peaking at 103 degrees.

Rain was hard to come by in parts of KELOLAND, allowing drought conditions to linger and even get worse in some areas. Both Sioux Falls and Aberdeen increased their overall deficits that date back to spring, with both cities falling around one-inch short of their respective averages. Pierre and Rapid City both ended with slight surpluses of rainfall, but overall deficits remain in place.

Looking ahead to the first week of August, temperatures should trend near and below average by day and by night with lower levels of humidity. Rain chances, though scatter-shot at times, do come up on occasion. Widespread rain, however, remains elusive.