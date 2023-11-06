SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we are cooler today as compared to Sunday, temperatures remained above average. For the most part, we’ll continue to see a lot of days above average through at least the first half of the month.

A system will continue to slam into the Pacific Northwest this week and while the moisture gets rung out as it passes over the Rockies, we get the effect of the warm Pacific air in KELOLAND.

While there may be stray showers for some over the next week, anything that falls in KELOLAND will be minimal as the substantial rain will continue to fall in the western United States. That’s where amounts of two inches or more will be possible over the next couple of days.

In the meantime, KELOLAND will not only stay mostly dry, but many of the days will be at or above average for temperatures. For us to change our pattern, we’ll need to see a change in the jet stream.

I don’t see that happening until maybe sometime during the second half of November.

