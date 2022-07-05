SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -With heat and humidity in place, we’ve had steady chances for storms. It’s something that will continue for the next several days.

It was another day with high heat and humidity in KELOLAND. Along with it, scattered storms continue in the forecast, it’s a pattern we’ve had in place for a while and here’s the reason behind it.

Our storms have been firing around the ring of fire. That’s the area in the central United States with hot temperatures and a capped atmosphere, so storms don’t develop in that location. But they do develop along the edge of the heat, as in here in KELOLAND over the past several days.

As the humidity continues to stack in the atmosphere, heavy downpours are likely with any storms that do develop. This isn’t anything new as we’ve had this type of pattern in KELOLAND before.

For us to break the pattern, we’ll need cooler and drier air to come in. That may happen next week.