SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As a blizzard continues in eastern KELOLAND tonight, we continue to not only watch our snow pile up but our precipitation numbers for the winter as well.

Snow started yesterday in southeast KELOLAND and aside from a break for a couple of hours during the early afternoon, it snowed during the evening and hasn’t stopped. All of this will eventually add up to snow amounts of at least a foot for parts of eastern KELOLAND. The snow continues to add to our liquid precipitation this winter. Here’s a look at where we stand so far.

Not including what fell today, Sioux Falls is currently in second place for wettest winters. We need an inch and a half for first place from 68-69. Huron is currently at its 16th wettest and needs a half inch to crack the top 10. Pierre is 20th and needs a little more than a third of an inch for the top 10.

Again, these numbers do not include what has fallen today. So, we’ll add today’s numbers and with a system coming early next week, we’ll add those in. Keep in mind, the winter months are December, January, and February.

It’s going to be a close race as to who finished first for wettest winters in Sioux Falls.

