SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been quite the snow season as we’ve been staring at snow on the ground in eastern KELOLAND since December.

March is known for snow and that’s what we’ve seen. Areas of KELOLAND received 6 to 12 inches or more of snowfall last week. With more on the way later this week. It’s really doing a number on my snowfall prediction.

Here’s a look at where we’re at.

Sioux Falls is now at 62 inches, a foot over my prediction. Aberdeen is just shy of 52, three inches over. Pierre is at 43.2, four inches over. And I’m shy by about an inch in Rapid City.

We’re in the middle of March this week and while we do have a taste of spring coming in the middle of the week, winter will quickly return with snow, cold and strong wind.

So I didn’t predict enough. But going into a drought winter and forecasting above-average snow, I thought I was sticking my neck out. Obviously, it wasn’t far enough.

