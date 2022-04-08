SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drought conditions continue to get worse for a little while longer.

This winter was not kind to KELOLAND, with below-average snow totals across the region. Help, however, may be on the way.

This is not the start to the spring season that we’ve wanted, let alone needed. While a few areas have seen some help lately, the key phrase is “a few”.

Widespread moisture has been rather tough to come by, and that can be seen on the latest drought monitor.

Nearly 46% of South Dakota is under severe drought, with almost 75% of the state experiencing at least moderate drought.

Like I said, we did get some help this week…with northeastern KELOLAND seeing the bulk of this. Overall, the thirty-day departure from average paints a pessimistic picture across much of the region.

With that said, however, there’s help on the way.

We get some rain to move in on Sunday before we watch the middle of next week. That latter chance could feature a little bit of everything across the region, and that phrase is meant to be taken literally.

Keep an eye out for updates on the midweek outlook next week, as there are a lot of moving parts to watch. Regardless, we’re going to be working with a wealth of moisture which could really help out with our ongoing drought.