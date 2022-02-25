SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though it’s been a dry winter, we’re not giving up hope. Here’s the latest prediction for the snow to come.

Even though March is around the corner, we’ll still watch for snow. It’s something I’ll need to reach or get anywhere close to my snowfall prediction.

With the recent cold outbreak, we’ve been able to add to the snowfall this season. Even Pierre received snow over the past couple of days, which has been hard to come by for central South Dakota.

Here’s where I’m at so far. With the recent snow, Sioux Falls is shy of 17 inches. About 30 away from my prediction.

Aberdeen has been getting steadier snow, with an amount approaching two feet for the season.

Pierre is still very low at just for and a half for the season. Rapid City is just shy of two feet at 22.9 inches.

You may have noticed that Aberdeen is the only one I’m more than halfway to reaching the forecast while the others are well below. BUT, we know how things can change and how fast the snow can pile up, so I’m not giving up all hope. After all, we still have March and April to add to the snow totals.

Early indications show that March and April may end up with cooler than average temperatures and that should help with keeping snow chances around.