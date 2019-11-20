Looking ahead to holiday travel next week

The Thanksgiving holiday is a little over a week away and if you’re like me, you are probably thinking about the menu. Thanksgiving turkey and thanksgiving pies are the best. But some of you will have to travel for the holiday.

Right now the computer models are picking up on a winter storm in the central and eastern U.S. in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

What’s been showing up in the extended models is a storm system that would move through the Rockies, track south of KELOLAND, bringing rain, ice, and snow, then moving northeastward over the northeast coast. Right now it looks like the system will miss us, but we will watch it closely to see if the track moves.

Projected wind gusts are over 40 mph so blowing snow would be an issue for those areas that see snow.

And in the deep south, near southern Texas and Louisiana, severe weather would be likely.

So looking forward, should you change any travel plans now? Absolutely not. We are still in the monitoring phase to see what outcomes are more consistent in the computer model simulations. Normally, we wouldn’t even talk about an event like this 8 to 9 days out because the computer models aren’t super reliable that many days out. But given the holiday, it’s something we thought you should know about so you are not caught off guard.